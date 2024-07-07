Road Rage Shooter Used Victim's Fiancé's Gun To Kill Him In Taneytown, Sheriff Says

Davon Joseph Dabbs, 20, has been charged with murder and assault in the killing of Christopher Moore around 10:05 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Bear Run and Runnymede roads in Taneytown, the county sheriff's office said.

Dabbs and his 26-year-old passenger had gotten out of one car when Moore, 36, got out of another car at the intersection and began to argue, the sheriff's office said.

Things turned physical and Moore's fiancé, a 33-year-old woman from Taneytown, showed up and saw Moore being assaulted, police said.

Moore's fiancé got out of her car with her legally-owned and carried handgun, authorities said. She then announced that she was armed with a handgun, hoping it would de-escalate the assault, the sheriff's office said.

In an unexpected twist of events, Dabbs rushed at the woman, and a physical assault ensued, police said, resulting in Dabbs being shot in the leg.

At one point, Dabbs was able to gain possession of the handgun, and assaulted the woman with multiple strikes to the face, authorities said. Dabbs then fired multiple rounds, one of which struck his passenger in the hand and two of which struck Moore in the chest, police said.

The female victim suffered a broken jaw, and injuries to the head and face, and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Dabbs and his passenger were taken to a regional hospital for medical treatment for their injuries, which were not life-threatening. Moore was pronounced deceased at the scene.

None of the other passengers of any of the vehicles were injured.

Dabbs was arrested Saturday, July 6 at a home in Taneytown and taken to Carroll County Central Booking. In addition to being charged with murder and assault in connection with Moore's death, he was also charged with assaulting Moore's 33-year-old fiancé.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact Detective Ehrhart at 410-386-2599 or jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov.

