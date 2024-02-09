Repeat Bank Robber To Spend Decade In Prison For Targeting Same Carroll County Branch Twice

Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of robbery and one count of armed robbery for two separate bank robberies at the same Capital One branch in September 2016 and January 2017.

Haney was caught on camera entering the bank on East Ridgeville Boulevard in Mt. Airy in September 2016, when he handed a note to the teller demanding cash, which they complied, and the robber made off on foot with $4,000.

Months later, on January 2017, while disguised, Haney demanded $5,000 from an employee, though this time the teller only provided him with $630 before he again fled the area on foot, this time prompting a Maryland State Police investigation.

According to officials, in mid-December 2022, detectives in North Carolina alerted the police about the two unsolved bank robberies after he was picked up for different crimes in Greensboro.

He reportedly confessed to the two unsolved Capital One bank robberies, and he pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 9, where he was sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended.

When he is released, a judge also ordered that Haney serve five years of probation.

