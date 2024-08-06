Religious Leaders Look To Rebuild Westminster Church Destroyed By Fast-Moving Fire

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 to the Clearfield Bible Church in Westminster, where there was a reported fire that was discovered by an employee inside the building who was working in a basement office and was able to escape safely.

Upon arrival, first responders were met by flames and smoke showing from the brick building, which was fully engulfed, leading to a second alarm.

Crews from Carroll, Baltimore, Howard, and York counties all were called in to help knock down the flames, but the damage was done.

A member of the Reese Volunteer Fire Company was evacuated from the building when the roof began to collapse, while others battled the fire from the outside using multiple aerial units, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a life-threatening medical emergency and was taken by paramedics to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though there is no evidence of criminal or suspicious activity. Investigators noted that accidental causes, including an electrical failure, are possible.

The church suffered a complete roof collapse, as well as several exterior brick walls.

Once the shock of the fire wore off, the community began fundraising, raising thousands of dollars as they hope to rebuild the house of worship.

"We are also very thankful our church family is safe and unharmed," they posted on the church's website. "Though this is a shock to us, our God is not surprised. We find our peace in His perfect plan and rejoice in the hope we have in Christ.

"These physical things disintegrate, but His mercy never fails - great is His faithfulness."

According to church officials, for the rest of August, they plan to meet for worship at 10:40 a.m. in the pavilion on the church property. Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 1, they will begin meeting at 10:40 a.m. at the Reese Volunteer Firehall on Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster.

The fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe supporting the church can be found here.

"We are truly thankful for the kind words, prayers, and care shown by the community," church leaders said. "We will keep you updated on our progress, and we deeply appreciate your support."

