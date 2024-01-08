Rapper 'Young Moose' Interfered With Arresting Deputies In Carroll County, Sheriff Says

Kevron "Young Moose" Evans was arrested over the weekend for allegedly interfering with arrest of Baltimore resident Vernette Heggie, 29 after she fled from deputies attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Westminster for a tinted window violation, according to authorities.

On Friday afternoon, the 30-year-old rapper was a passenger in a car being driven by Heggie on Malcolm Drive when she failed to stop her Honda Accord and took members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office on a brief pursuit down Route 97, speeding away from deputies before ultimately crashing into an embankment near Bartholow Road.

Both Evans and Heggie were spotted walking away from the vehicle without stopping for first responders, who eventually caught up with them, setting off a series of events that landed the two in handcuffs.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, Evans was initially detained without incident, though Heggie resisted and assaulted one arresting deputy. During the scrum, it is alleged that Evans, even while handcuffed, attempted to interfere with the arrest.

Following the crash, Heggie was also found with a clear gel capsule of suspected heroin or fentanyl, investigators noted. A search of her vehicle also led to the seizure of several small baggies and packaging materials were located, as well as four small rocks of suspected crack cocaine.

Heggie, a Baltimore native, was cited for the initial stop and charged with:

CDS Possession - Not cannabis;

Resisting/Interfering with arrest;

Second-degree assault on law enforcement;

Fleeing;

First-degree assault.

Evans was charged with second-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

He was released on bond and Heggie was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center as of Monday, Jan. 8.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.