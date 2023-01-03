Vehicles Destroyed, One Hospitalized In First Working Sykesville House Fire Of 2023 (PHOTOS)

One person was hospitalized in Maryland overnight in Carroll County when a fast-moving fire broke out in a Sykesville garage.

First responders were called at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the 6100 block of Frontier Road, when a resident reported a fire that had broken out in an attached garage and spread to an attic.

Upon arrival, members of the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department said that they found the garage fire, which involved several vehicles and threatened the rest of the home.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, firefighters took approximately 30 minutes to get the flames under control, though it caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

Officials say that one person was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two others refused medical evaluation.

In total, upwards of 50 firefighters from Sykesville and Gamber, as well as Carroll, Baltimore, and Howard counties responded to the scene.

It is unclear what caused the blaze to break out. It remains under investigation, according to the fire marshal.

