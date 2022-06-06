Two People Hurt In Carroll County Plane Crash

Two patients are being evaluated after being involved in a plane crash in Carroll County, authorities say.

The plane ran off the runway at the Clearview Airpark on 526 Oak Tree Road around 4:45 p.m., initial reports state. First responders were on the scene as this incident is investigated.

Daily Voice reached out to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department who did not immediately respond for comment.

This story will continue to be updated as it develops.

