Contact Us
Carroll Daily Voice serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
Return to your home site

Menu

Carroll Daily Voice serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Two People Hurt In Carroll County Plane Crash

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Clearview Airpark on 526 Oak Tree Road
Clearview Airpark on 526 Oak Tree Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two patients are being evaluated after being involved in a plane crash in Carroll County, authorities say.

The plane ran off the runway at the Clearview Airpark on 526 Oak Tree Road around 4:45 p.m., initial reports state. First responders were on the scene as this incident is investigated.

Daily Voice reached out to the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department who did not immediately respond for comment.

This story will continue to be updated as it develops. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.