Teen Airlifted After Being Struck By Westminster Driver In PA: Police

A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a Maryland man in York County overnight, police say.

A Carroll County man from Westminster was driving shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he reportedly struck an 18-year-old man with his 2008 Pontiac G6 near the Clearview Shopping Center.

According to the Hanover Borough Police Department, the teen - whose name was not released - was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by the Maryland man.

Investigators made note that the teen was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident. He was flown by helicopter from the scene to York Hospital with serious injuries. No other information was provided by the police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact detectives at the Hanover Borough Police Department by calling (717-637-5575 or 911.

