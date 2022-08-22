Suspects Apprehended During Drug Trafficking Investigation In Carroll County: Sheriff

Two men in Maryland are facing charges following an investigation into drug trafficking throughout the state, authorities announced.

Desmond Griffin and Gregory Hendricks were both arrested and charged following an investigation by members of the Carroll County Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force, which received multiple complaints about trafficking in the area.

“The investigation and related operations involved a collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP),” according to a spokesperson from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search and seizure operation, officials said that investigators seized approximately:

Two ounces of suspected crack cocaine;

Scales;

Packaging materials;

An undisclosed amount of cash;

Other drug paraphernalia.

Warrants were executed by detectives at a residence in Westminster and a home in Taneytown. A third was served at a Pennsylvania home.

Gritten, 35, and Hendricks, 66, were both arrested and charged for their roles in the alleged operation.

Officials said that Gritten was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine;

Importation of crack cocaine into the state;

Possession of crack cocaine;

Destruction of physical evidence.

He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

Hendricks was charged with possession of crack cocaine and released after posting a $3,500 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.