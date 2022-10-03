Son Accused Of Murdering, Dismembering Father In Carroll County: Sheriff

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges for allegedly repeatedly stabbing and dismembering his father and leaving the body on the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Westminster resident Ravi Pansuriya, 29, was apprehended and taken into custody after the body of his father, Maganbhai Pansuriya, 58, an internal medicine specialist in Maryland, was found mutilated on the shoulder of the roadway near the intersection of Medford Road and New Windsor Pike.

The incident began on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded on Sunday to the 600 block of Old Westminster Road, where there was a report of a missing person. At the same time, investigators were notified of the body that was found in the intersection.

Upon arrival at Medford Road, officers found the elder Pansuriya, who suffered multiple stab wounds, dismembered and lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

Officials noted that “due to the condition of the body, detectives have been unable to positively identify the man, who was eventually determined to be Pansuriya, a Westminster resident.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, after executing a search warrant at Pansuriya’s home, his son was identified as the main suspect and he was taken into custody on the suspicion of murder.

The younger Pansuriya was taken into custody and transported to the Carroll County Detention Center on Sunday, where he was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center waiting to make an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Ravi Pansuriya was reportedly a general manager at a Frederick Best Western in Maryland, his LinkedIn profile states. His father had ties as an internist who is affiliated with Carrol Hospital Center, according to online reports.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate and requests anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any additional information to contact the sheriff's office by calling (410) 386-5900 or emailing Det. Devin Herold at dherold@carrollcountymd.gov.

