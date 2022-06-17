Maryland Police Chief, Elderly Driver Injured In Wreck: Authorities

The Princess Anne police chief and a 75-year-old Ocean City man were recovering at hospitals after a crash Thursday morning in Worcester County, June 16.

The wreck happed at 10 a.m. along Route 90 in Berlin. Chief Robert Wink was driving east in his unmarked patrol car when a Lexus ES heading west tried to make a U-turn ahead of him, a news release said.

Maryland State Police airlifted the Lexus driver, Bruce Albany, to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for emergency treatment, the release notes.

Responders took Chief Wink to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Police did not release any information on the drivers' conditions.

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash.

