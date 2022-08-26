Contact Us
Maryland Man Busted For Possessing And Distributing Child Porn: State Police

Cledith Polson
Cledith Polson Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police investigators have apprehended a man linked to the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to state police.

Allegany County resident Cledith Polson, 42, of Cumberland, is facing multiple charges following the investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Specifically, Polson was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography. He was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25.

In June 2022, troopers from the task force began an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography, police said.

Investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online, and further investigations led to the ID of Poison and his Allegany County residence.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, troopers arrested Polson at his home, officials said.

A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the residence revealed multiple child pornography files.

Polson is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

