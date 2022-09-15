Maryland Man Burns His Own Home With Daughter Inside: Fire Marshal

A Maryland man was apprehended after a struggle with officials arresting him for attempting to light his own house on fire while his daughter was home, officials said.

Dorchester resident Larry Herd, Jr., 38, of Madison has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly attempting to burn down his house, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

First responders from the Madison Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a White Marsh Road home shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when a neighbor reported a fire in a one-story single-family home.

It took crews an estimated 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, but not before it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the residence, the fire marshal said.

The investigation into the fire determined that Herd allegedly intentionally set it in multiple locations throughout the home, and that his underage daughter was home at the time of the incident.

Before he was apprehended, officials noted that there was a brief struggle between Herd, deputy State Fire Marshals, and a Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputy before he was taken into custody.

Officials said that Herd later confessed to investigators that he intentionally set the home on fire because of maintenance problems he has been dealing with.

Herd was charged with:

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree arson;

Second-degree arson;

Reckless endangerment;

Resisting arrest.

He was seen by a Court Commissioner, then transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

If convicted, Herd faces life in prison on the attempted murder charge and up to $90,000 in fines.

