Contact Us
Carroll Daily Voice serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
Return to your home site

Menu

Carroll Daily Voice serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Investigation Launched After Construction Equipment Set On Fire In Westminster

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
2007 580M Series 2 Backhoe
2007 580M Series 2 Backhoe Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.

The incident happened between Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, according to the fire marshal, inside the development where the construction vehicles are currently parked.

Officials said that the fire was located in the interior portion of the cab of a backhoe parked in the development near other construction equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office Tipline by calling (410) 386-3050. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.