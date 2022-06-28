Investigation Launched After Construction Equipment Set On Fire In Westminster

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.

The incident happened between Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, according to the fire marshal, inside the development where the construction vehicles are currently parked.

Officials said that the fire was located in the interior portion of the cab of a backhoe parked in the development near other construction equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional Office Tipline by calling (410) 386-3050.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.