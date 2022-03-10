'Incendiary' Pick-Up Truck Fire Under Investigation In Maryland

An incendiary fire in Maryland is under investigation after it was allegedly intentionally set in Somerset County, officials said.

A passerby reported the fire on Old State Road in Crisfield shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, which was inside the cargo area of a 2022 GMC Canyon pick-up truck.

Officials said that a crew of 10 firefighters from the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and were able to get the blaze under control in approximately 10 minutes.

The initial investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set, though no suspect or motive for the incident has been released by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

In total, the fire, which remains under investigation, caused an estimated $32,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office by calling (410) 713-3780 or the agency’s Arson Tip Line at 1-800-492-7529.

