Eleventh Suspect Apprehended In Connection With Fourth Of July Murder: Maryland State Police

Zak Failla
Zakai Curtis
Zakai Curtis Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police investigators have announced the 11th arrest in connection to the Fourth of July murder of Tyuane Johnson in Dorchester County.

Zakai Curtis, 18, was apprehended in Easton and charged for his role in Johnson’s murder as state police continue to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

Curtis was charged with:

  • Attempted first-degree murder;
  • Attempted second-degree murder;
  • Two counts of second-degree assault;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime;
  • “Other criminal charges.”

He was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts, and is being held with no bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center, state police said.

Johnson, 24, a Cambridge resident, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 9 p.m. on July 4, police said. He was found in the 1000 block of Cosby Lane in Cambridge.

To date, 11 men have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder. Additional arrests are pending further investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Maryland State Police Department by calling (443) 298-9447.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.