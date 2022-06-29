Blaze Causes $125K In Damages To Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

A quick-thinking Wicomico County resident may have helped save a neighbor’s home after a large fire broke out in Maryland, causing upwards of $125,000 in damage to the structure, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

The owner of an Elm Street home in Hebron was doing work in his backyard with lawn equipment of power tools shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, when he was alerted by a neighbor of a fire that broke out in a first-floor dining room, according to officials.

More than two dozen firefighters from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the two-story, single-family residence, where they located the flames on the first floor and worked for approximately 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, investigators said.

It is estimated that the fire caused more than $75,000 in damage to the structure of the home and destroyed approximately $50,000 in damage to the contents inside the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the fire marshal’s Lower Eastern Regional Office by calling (410) 713-3780

