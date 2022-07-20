Alert Issued For Tattooed Man Wanted For Escape, Theft, Destroying Property In Carroll County

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to locate a man who is wanted on multiple charges following a reported 2010 bank robbery.

Brentyn Scott Finn, 33, who was convicted of robbing an Eldersburg Susquehanna Bank branch, according to the Baltimore Sun, is again wanted in Carroll County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday, July 20.

Specifically, Finn is wanted for second-degree escape, failure to appear in court for theft, and malicious destruction of property.

Finn - who can be recognized by his distinct neck and head tattoo - was described as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His last known address was on Blue Spruce Drive in Sykesville.

Anyone with information regarding Finn or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office by calling the TIPS hotline at 1-888-399-8477 or emailing tipshotline@carrollcountymd.gov or contacting the sheriff's office directly at (410) 386-2900.

