$100K Reward Offered For Information On Violent 2003 Carroll County Murder: State Police

Maryland State Police authorities are offering a massive $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in connection to a 2003 murder in Carroll County.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the agency issued a renewed call for the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect or suspects who have been wanted for nearly two decades for the death of Westminster resident Richard Atkins, Jr., who was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Officials say that Atkins was found by family members beaten to death at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003, in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street.

It is believed that Atkins was targeted and robbery was a motive in the case.

According to investigators, whoever is responsible for Atkins’ murder went to his apartment looking for money days before his body was found by his family. He had been beaten to death and those responsible stole cash and DVDs from the apartment.

The cold case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact Maryland State Police Sgt. Christopher Taylor at the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit by calling (410) 996-7881.

