Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Carroll County Intersection, State Police Say

Troopers in Westminster were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 to a stretch of Route 32 near the intersection of Johnsville Road in Sykesville, where there was a crash involving a person who had been hit by a Chevy Silverado 1500.

According to investigators, the truck was traveling south on Sykesville Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway. First responders rushed the pedestrian to the hospital and later pronounced dead by doctors.

It is unclear what caused the crash, though police noted that impairment is not a factor. The incident remains under investigation in Carroll County.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld pending notification of their family.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

