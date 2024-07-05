One Dead, Several Shot In Taneytown Shooting: Sheriff

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday night, deputies, officers, and Maryland State Police troopers were called to the area of Bear Run Road near Runnymede Road, where there was a reported shooting involving multiple victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators, while several others suffered various undisclosed injuries.

Officials made note that the shooting is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation on Friday morning. More information is expected to be released on July 5.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

