Services Set For Maryland Sheriff's Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced plans for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was killed on the job while attempting to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

Hilliard’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 21 at noon at the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury, with a public viewing for two hours prior to the service.

Information regarding road closures and further instructions are expected to be released by the sheriff’s office over the next few days in advance of the funeral.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Hilliard found Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson - who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions - near Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville.

When he tried to arrest him, police said that Davidson fled on foot then shot Hilliard with a handgun and fled the area. Hilliard was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was later pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Following a multi-agency manhunt, Davidson was tracked down and surrendered himself to police without further incident approximately two hours after the shooting, authorities said.

He's being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond after being charged with multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges.

The sheriff’s office said that they have received multiple questions about making donations to the Hilliard family, and two official donation sites have been established:

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 has established a fund for the family of Hilliard. Checks may be made payable to the "Memorial Fund for Glenn Hilliard" and either mailed or dropped off at the Bank of Delmarva located at 921 Eastern Shore Drive Salisbury, MD 21804;

Operation We Care has a PayPal account set up to also accept donations - click on the yellow button that says "Donate" and you will find the link for the "DFC Glenn Hilliard Family.”

