Neighbors Rally Around Heroic Westminster Homeowner Who Ran Into Burning Building To Save Pets

Community support is pouring in for the family of 62-year-old Ronald Joy in Maryland after he died being a hero attempting to save his beloved cats and dogs from their burning Carroll County home.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Ronald Joy and his wife, Kathy Joy, were at home when a fire broke out in their Littlestown home in Westminster, according to state officials.

Both escaped before members of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department and other agencies arrived at the scene, but Joy went storming back inside the burning building in an effort to save his family's pets.

He did not make it.

In response, the community is rallying around the family and their animals, with a GoFundMe set up to help support them following the tragedy.

"Please donate anything you can to help with future expenses and for the care of her and her husband's beloved animals that survived the tragedy,” Organizer Elizabeth Hawkesworth, who is taking care of the surviving animals posted in the GoFundMe.

“With great sadness, Ron as well as (four) of the family pets did not make it, and anything we as a community can do to help would mean the world,” she continued. “I have the surviving pets in my care, and I know myself and Mrs. Kathy are very grateful for the support so far from the community.”

An Amazon Wish List has also been set up for any neighbors looking to send some items over to ease the burden the family faces.

It can be found here.

Anyone who wants to donate to the GoFundMe campaign in memory of Ronald Joy and on behalf of his wife, Kathy, can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.