Dallas Johnson Of Reistertown Dies After Cancer Battle, 26

A 26-year-old woman who lived, worked, and went to school throughout parts of Maryland is being remembered as being "beloved" after losing a battle against cancer.

Dallas Nicole Johnson, 26, of Reisterstown, died on Sunday, June 5, her family and friends announced.

“It is with a heavy heart that our family shares the loss of our beloved Dallas Johnson," Billy Barnes posted in a tribute to Johnson on Facebook. "She made one hell of a run and fought so hard, much longer than anyone expected.

“We are working towards acceptance that she is no longer struggling or in pain of any kind, yet at peace and resting.”

Johnson attended North Carroll High School before working at Penguin Random House after her graduation, while also spending time living in Westminster, her obituary says.

Johnson’s friends and family said they will always remember her as being “a beautiful, gorgeous, caring, funny, young lady.”

She leaves behind her parents, Robert E. Johnson, Jr., and Michele Sauer, and her four pups, Bo, Bella, Mika, and Snowball.

“Rest easy baby girl,” Barnes continued. "Fly high and let us know when you’re visiting us. You are at peace and in the loving hands of our savior.

“You were so damn tough, we’re all so proud of your strength through this,” he continued. “We love you and you will always be in our hearts and remembered.”

Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home on Willis Street in Westminster. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.