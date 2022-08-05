Waterspout Devastates Smith Island In Maryland During Storm

A small island in Maryland got rocked by severe weather during the storm that rolled through the region as a waterspout damaged homes and reportedly left at least one with injuries.

Video that has circulated online shows a tornado swirling over the water heading toward Smith Island of Chesapeake Bay, sending debris flying as the waterspout approached land.

The extreme weather incident caused damage to multiple structures on the small island, including multiple houses that were completely destroyed by the storm, some of which were lifted off the ground.

Officials have not provided an update on potential injuries caused by the waterspout.

“Our emergency management team is tracking the damage from tonight’s storms (and) coordinating with local jurisdictions,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted online during the peak of the storm. "Currently more than 50,000 power outages. Please stay off the roads in affected areas—especially anywhere tree-clearing crews need to work."

Video of the waterspout, taken by local resident Tiffanie Woutila, can be found here.

Winds approached 50 mph during the storm, according to the National Weather Service, with some parts of Maryland experiencing hail and other extreme conditions.

Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Smith Island is home to approximately 300 people, and is the only island in Maryland without a bridge connecting it to the rest of the state.

In the wake of the devastating damage, a GoFundMe campaign has been started on behalf of the residents, raising nearly $40,000 of its stated $45,000 goal within 12 hours of it being set up.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can do so here.

