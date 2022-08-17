Maryland Woman Indicted In Alabama For Capital Murder Of Burglary Victim: Officials

A Maryland woman is facing murder charges in Alabama after allegedly beating her victim to death during a home robbery, according to multiple reports.

Mount Airy resident Diana Lynne Rogers, has been indicted for capital murder and other charges in connection to the death of a 58-year-old woman in Athens, Alabama in April.

If convicted, Rogers faces the death penalty, according to WBAL.

It is alleged that Alabama resident Diane Crane Defoor was stabbed and beaten with a wooden bowl after Rogers allegedly broke into her Athens home.

She reportedly intends to plead not guilty to murder and other charges.

Deputies from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14000 block of Maiden Court in Athens on Saturday, April 9, where there was a reported burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, investigators said that Rogers was “acting suspiciously and attempted to lead deputies away from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies attempted to detain her, officials said that Rogers “became irate and began fighting” until she was apprehended.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies said that they located the back door of the home open, and inside, they located Defour’s body.

Rogers was identified as the suspect in the fatal incident and she was charged with:

Capital murder;

Second-degree burglary;

Obstructing a government operation.

“I am very thankful for the dedication and determination of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators who worked diligently throughout the day to quickly bring closure to this case,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said at the time of Rogers’ arrest. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragic crime.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.