Fugitive Charged In Maryland Sheriff's Death Was On 'Probation Before Judgment' For Robbery

The 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy in Pittsville was on probation for a previous crime in Baltimore, officials announced.

Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was apprehended on Sunday, June 12 after shooting and killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran officer who was murdered days before his 42nd birthday, according to State Police and Hilliard's department.

At the time of the shooting, Davidson had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest in several jurisdictions and was on "probation before judgment" for a 2019 armed robbery, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 stated.

Members of the Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 also took to social media to address the fatal shooting.

"(Our) officers have the most difficult job in Maryland," they posted. "Residents must recognize that the police aren't the problem.

"'Woke' and progressive prosecutors are," they continued. "The effects of their practices have now spread across the state and led to the murder of a deputy sheriff."

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Hilliard found Davidson - who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions - near Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville.

When he tried to arrest him, police Davidson fled on foot then shot Hilliard with a handgun and fled the area on foot, police said. Hilliard was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following a multi-agency manhunt, Davidson was tracked down and surrendered himself to police without further incident approximately two hours after the shooting, authorities said.

Davidson is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond. No return court date has been announced.

The shooting suspect was charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses.

"We owe a profound debt to those brave, proud members of the thin blue line like Deputy Hilliard who selflessly place themselves in harm's way, who do so willingly and bravely so that our communities can be safer," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement after the shooting.

A memorial in Hilliard's honor was set up outside the Sheriff's Office, with his patrol vehicle adorned with flowers.

The Commissioners of St. Mary's County also planned a moment of silence for Hilliard during their Flag Day ceremony.

Other agencies that offered support included Wicomico County Emergency Management, Pittsville Fire and EMS Department, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

