$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Maryland

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Maryland.

The ticket was one of six that matched all five white balls drawn. Officials have not yet announced which retailer sold the lucky ticket.

Two other tickets were sold in Michigan, two in California and one in Texas. Another was sold in Florida, and included the Power Play feature bringing the prize to $2 million.

The winning numbers 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and red Powerball 23.

The Powerball® jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 31. This is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion.

