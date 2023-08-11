Fair 84°

SHARE

More Than 1,000 In Maryland Still Without Power Four Days After Thunderstorms Rocked Region

Hundreds of Maryland residents were still in the dark on Friday afternoon as crews continue to work on repairing power outages.

Storm damage is still being cleaned up in parts of Maryland.
Storm damage is still being cleaned up in parts of Maryland. Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyBGE
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 - four days after the storm - Baltimore Gas and Electric are still reporting 135 active outages impacting 1,158 of the company's 1,340,278 customers.

Customers still affected on Friday afternoon, by county, according to BGE: 

  • Carroll: 524;

  • Harford: 349;
  • Baltimore: 186;
  • Baltimore City: 73;
  • Anne Arundel: 23;
  • Howard, Prince George's: Fewer than 5. 

The utility company has not provided an estimated time of complete restoration for the areas hit hardest by the storms, much to the chagrin of some residents.

More information is expected to be released as crews continue working around the clock. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE