More Than 1,000 In Maryland Still Without Power Four Days After Thunderstorms Rocked Region

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 - four days after the storm - Baltimore Gas and Electric are still reporting 135 active outages impacting 1,158 of the company's 1,340,278 customers.

Customers still affected on Friday afternoon, by county, according to BGE:

Carroll: 524;

Harford: 349;

Baltimore: 186;

Baltimore City: 73;

Anne Arundel: 23;

Howard, Prince George's: Fewer than 5.

The utility company has not provided an estimated time of complete restoration for the areas hit hardest by the storms, much to the chagrin of some residents.

