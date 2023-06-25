Maryland 'Supermom' Dies Weeks After 40th Birthday During Deadly Vacation With Teen Daughter

Community support continues to swell for the friends and family of Heidi and Allison Lee, who were killed in a fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay earlier this month.

The capsize happened weeks after Heidi Lee celebrated her 40th birthday and shortly before 13-year-old Allison Lee was set to begin eighth grade.

They leave behind husband and father Chong "Chris" Lee, daughter, sister Sophia Lee, and grandparents.

Heidi was described by loved ones as a "Supermom," who "always put family first, with a hyper focus on the girls, shuttling them from practice to practice while balancing her career with the FDA."

"She was a friend to so many, the kind that you wanted to call when you had exciting news because she would want to celebrate with you," Katherine Lee said. "She was also a friend that was always there for you when you needed a shoulder to cry on.

"She was just a good person."

According to the family, the apple didn't fall far from the tree when it came to Allison, who "was a shining light in this world and a rare gem full of innocence, purity, and a gentle soul."

They say that her younger sister misses her "beyond words," and the rest of the family "aches for her presence."

"She was a teammate, friend, and bright student. She had a bright future ahead but she certainly left her mark before departing this world."

Following their deaths, the community has come together in support of the Lee family, with nearly $35,000 raised in less than a week following the organization of a GoFundMe campaign.

"We take comfort in knowing that Heidi and Allie are in heaven together," family members said. "We’ll see them again one day but until then, we need to come together to support the Lee family."

