Maryland Reports First Malaria Case Not Tied To Travel In Decades

On Friday, Aug. 18, officials confirmed that a person has been hospitalized and is in recovery - while stressing that they did not recently travel outside of the US or other states where malaria is more prevalent.

Health officials did not specify the exact location of the malaria case.

Thousands of cases of malaria are reported annually in the country, though typically cases occur from people returning stateside from international travel.

Maryland reports approximately 200 cases each year, most of which are travel-related.

"Malaria was once common in the United States, including in Maryland, but we have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott stressed.

“We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case."

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite, health officials said. Symptoms usually manifest between seven and 30 days after being bitten.

Symptoms include high fevers, chills, body aches, diarrhea, and vomiting.

"“Malaria can be very dangerous and even fatal if it is not treated, but early treatment reduces the chances of complications,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman added.

“We urge the public to take precautions against mosquito bites, and if you develop symptoms after traveling abroad, seek urgent medical care.”

