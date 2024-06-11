Maryland Chef Wins James Beard Award

The James Beard Foundation announced the winners last weekend.

Among them, Harley Peet, of Bas Rouge in Easton, MD; Michael Rafaidi, of Albi in Washington DC; and Masako Morishita, of Perry's in Washington DC.

Peet won Best Chef, Rafidi won outstanding chef, and Morishita won emerging chef.

Peet is the first chef on Maryland's Eastern Shore to win a James Beard Award, Peet graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2002. He was hired to helm the culinary program for Bluepoint Hospitality in 2014 when it was just starting out.

He is fulfilled by serving fish caught from the Chesapeake just hours prior and selecting seasonal produce from local famers, according to his bio on his restaurant's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.