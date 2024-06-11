Overcast 66°

Maryland Chef Wins James Beard Award

Three chefs in the DMV have earned a prestigious James Beard Award.

Harley Peet of Bas Rouge,

 Photo Credit: Bas Rouge
Cecilia Levine
The James Beard Foundation announced the winners last weekend.

Among them, Harley Peet, of Bas Rouge in Easton, MD; Michael Rafaidi, of Albi in Washington DC; and Masako Morishita, of Perry's in Washington DC.

Peet won Best Chef, Rafidi won outstanding chef, and Morishita won emerging chef.

Peet is the first chef on Maryland's Eastern Shore to win a James Beard Award, Peet graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2002. He was hired to helm the culinary program for Bluepoint Hospitality in 2014 when it was just starting out. 

He is fulfilled by serving fish caught from the Chesapeake just hours prior and selecting seasonal produce from local famers, according to his bio on his restaurant's website.

