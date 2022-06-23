Maryland Motorists To See Prices At The Pump Rise When Tax Hike Takes Effect

There will be no relief at the pump for Maryland motorists as top lawmakers shot down proposals for a second gas tax holiday.

With gas prices reaching record highs across the nation in recent weeks, Maryland is still planning to enact its annual gas tax on Friday, July 1, causing more consternation for drivers already feeling the financial hit in their wallets.

The scheduled increase will raise the gasoline tax from approximately 36 cents per gallon to nearly 43 cents per gallon, an 18 percent increase.

When the tax takes effect, motorists can expect to see rises in prices of at least seven cents, despite some lawmakers calling for a second gas price holiday amid record inflation.

“Nearly 100 days ago, Maryland became the first state to suspend the gas tax and we proved that it can be done successfully," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We are again calling on the Comptroller and the General Assembly to take action, and I am prepared to swiftly sign a gas tax suspension.

“We have also been calling on President Biden to take action and suspend the federal gas tax, and we are pleased that he has now finally agreed to do so.”

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot acknowledged that gas tax holidays are not a long-term solution, but noted that the first one was “incredibly beneficial for consumers and businesses."

"If done correctly like we did here in Maryland two months ago, short-term gas tax holidays can provide meaningful and much-needed relief to consumers and small businesses who are feeling the whiplash from the economic crisis triggered by historic inflation, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine,” he said in a letter to state and federal officials.

In a joint statement, Sen. Bill Ferguson and Speaker Adrienne Jones noted that “the Maryland General Assembly already did exactly what President Biden is proposing at the federal level: implemented a temporary pause on the state gas tax.”

“State cannot unilaterally bear the burden of increased gas prices driven in part by Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and in part by the greed of oil companies bringing in record profits.”

In Maryland, motorists are paying an average of $4.91 per gallon on Thursday, June 23, according to AAA, up from $4.61 a month ago and $2.97 a year ago. The national average hit $4.94 per gallon on June 23.

The record high for gas prices in Maryland is $5.02, which was recorded on Tuesday, June 14.

