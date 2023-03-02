Maryland Military Vet Waltzes Into Retirement With $1,000 A Day For Life Lottery Prize

A difficult decision was made easy for a military veteran who won the top-tier prize of $1,000 a Day for Life in a Maryland Lottery “Cash4Life” drawing.

Already on the fence about whether or not to retire, a “Lucky Winner” had the decision made for him when he cashed in big on a jackpot-winning ticket last month.

Described as “a frequent player who partakes of a range of Maryland Lottery games,” the man - who is only going by the moniker “Lucky Winner” - says that he now plans to relocate to Florida and traveling with his wife with his winnings.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years, even more this year,” he mused. “This put me off the fence.”

Since leaving the military, the veteran started a second career with a federal agency, according to Lottery officials. He and his wife reportedly purchased their retirement home in Florida years ago, but he had been pondering about whether to make the transition full-time.

When the ink is dried and the first check is cashed, “Lucky Winner” said that “the papers will drop.”

Having traveled parts of the world during his time in the military, the newly minted retiree says that he will be leaving their future vacation destination decisions up to his wife while they reap the rewards of his big win.

“I’m going to call my wife this evening and tell her to stay low-key,” he said when he cashed the wining ticket on Wednesday, March 1, noting that she was not aware that their lives were about to change.

“She’s going to be surprised.”

The winning ticket was purchased in early February at Chadwick Liquors in Woodlawn. The life-changing “Cash4Life” ticket was actually in a small stack of other lotto tickets that the winner opted to check on recently.

According to lotto officials, “although he’s won smaller amounts before, ‘Lucky Winner’ had never seen a message like the one that appeared when he scanned the hot ‘Cash4Life’ ticket,” they said.

“The message instructed him to take the ticket to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.”

When he arrived at headquarters, “Lucky Winner” still had no idea what was in store for him as he was advised he can choose from $1,000 a Day for Life, or a $7 million cash option, which is what he selected.

“Lucky Winner” says that he plans to donate 10 percent of the winnings to his church, and he expects a curious reaction from his community.

“May pastor is going to say, ‘What in the world?,’” he mused.

This marks the fifth top-tier prize sold to Maryland Lottery players.

A Cecil County pair claimed a top-prize winning Cash4Life ticket sold Aug. 29, 2022 by Eagles Nest gas station in Chesapeake City;

On Feb. 11, 2020, “Bahama Mama” of Salisbury won the game’s top prize;

William Brown of Pikesville won the top prize in the Aug. 7, 2017 drawing;

Maryland’s first top-tier winner in Cash4Life was a Frederick County Public Schools employee in the May 2, 2016 drawing.

