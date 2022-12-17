Happy Holidays: Hogan Announces New State Day Off For Employees

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave an early holiday present to workers across the state.

Hogan announced that all Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed an additional day on Friday, Dec. 23, allowing for employees to spend more time with friends and family over the long holiday weekend.

The governor said that the day will be treated like any other state-employee holiday.

“I am declaring December 23 a state holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” Hogan announced. “(This is) another way we can show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers who have helped us change Maryland for the better.”

Maryland state holidays in 2022 now include:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Birthday (observed): Monday, Jan. 17;

Presidents' Day: Monday, Feb. 21;

Memorial Day: Monday, May 30;

Juneteenth National Independence Day (observed): Monday, June 20;

Independence Day: Monday, July 4;

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 5;

Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 10;

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8;

Veterans’ Day: Friday, Nov. 11;

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 24;

American Indian Heritage Day: Friday, Nov. 25;

Holiday Employee Appreciation Day: Dec. 23;

Christmas Dab (observed): Monday, Dec. 26.

