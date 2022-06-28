CVS, Rite Aid To Limit Purchases Of Emergency Contraception

Some of the nation’s largest drug store chains will be limiting the purchases of emergency contraception amid a recent rise in demand following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Both CVS and Rite Aid announced that they will be limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills and After “to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves,” according to an email obtained by CNN.

Moving forward, sales of emergency contraception pills may be limited to three per customer, according to the report.

Officials noted that the drug stores "have an ample supply” of the contraceptive pills, and the restrictions are a precaution after seeing a spike in sales following the groundbreaking overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The new restrictions come on the heels of the federal judgment overturning the longstanding law, which led to multiple states effectively prohibiting abortions.

Emergency contraception reduces the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion,” the agency noted. “An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. (Emergency contraception prevents pregnancy from occurring.

“Emergency contraception must be used soon after unprotected sexual intercourse to be effective,” they added. “It does not work if pregnancy has already occurred.”

