Lanes Slowly Reopening As Crews Work To Repair Damaged Gas Line In Carroll County

Crews worked around the clock in Westminster after a six-inch gas line was damaged by a highway guardrail contractor, which forced emergency repairs and road closures in the area that were ongoing on Tuesday, July 25.

The incident began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Westminster Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Dayhoff, when crews were installing guardrails and accidentally struck the gas line.

Traffic was immediately halted as repair crews from Baltimore Gas and Electric worked to mitigate the damage done. Electric was also shut off to several houses in the neighborhood as a precaution.

Westbound traffic on Route 140 was reopened at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday night, though eastbound lanes continue to be tied up in traffic on Tuesday afternoon. One eastbound lane was reopened at 10:30 a.m., though motorists have been advised to continue avoiding the area.

In total, approximately 50 Baltimore Gas and Electric workers and 20 pieces of emergency response equipment was brought to the scene, as well as members of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“Please drive slowly and thoughtfully in the work zone. At the end of the day we want everyone to go home to their families,” a fire department spokesperson said.

