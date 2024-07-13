The Maryland Fire Marshal announced on Saturday that Joseph Affayroux, 42, has been arrested and now faces arson and other charges in connection to a fire that was knocked down by the Reese Volunteer Fire Company and other nearby agencies on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on July 12, crews were called to the 3100 block of Baltimore Boulevard in Finksburg, where there was a reported fire that took more than two dozen firefighters approximately a half hour to get under control.

Investigators from the fire marshal's office determined the fire to be arson, and Affayroux was identified as a suspect after being caught on camera entering the trailer moments before the blaze.

According to the fire marshal, Affayroux had been charged with numerous trash fires earlier in the week within the Liberty Reservoir as well as a dumpster fire in the area of Wards Chapel Road and Maryland Route 26 by the Baltimore Environmental Police.

No injuries were reported.

Affayroux was charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property. He was taken into custody on Saturday and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

