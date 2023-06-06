Here's When New Maryland Area Code Will Arrive As 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out

Once those numbers run out, all new businesses and residents will begin getting assigned the “227" area code. Anyone with a current "240" or “301” area code will not be impacted by the change.

The change is set to be put into place beginning on Wednesday, June 14, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission, which approved the measure in September last year.

Areas impacted by the "240/301/227 area code complex" include:

Aspen Hill;

Bethesda;

Bowie;

Frederick;

Gaithersburg;

Germantown;

Hagerstown;

Potomac;

Silver Spring;

Waldorf;

Wheaton ;

"Some other smaller communities."

The 227 area code will also co-exist everywhere in this region along with the 240 and 301 area codes.

Officials noted that callers will still be required to use 10-digit dialing when making calls with the addition of the new area code, the same as they have since the “240” area code was introduced in 1997.

“Because 10-digit dialing is already well-established in this region, the eventual addition of the new 227 area code covering the same geographic area will not require any changes to the way area residents and business dial telephone calls - aside from using the new area code, when necessary.”

According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, current telephone numbers will be unchanged, and the price of making local calls will stay the same as it is now.

"Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811 if those are currently available in your community."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.