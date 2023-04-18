Mostly Cloudy 55°

Southwest Airlines Lifts Pause On Flights, Service Resumed (UPDATED)

(UPDATE 11:10 a.m.) The FAA announced that the pause has been lifted and service resumed.

Southwest Airlines Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Colton Henline
Southwest Airlines temporarily paused its departures across the country on Tuesday morning after there were technical concerns, authorities announced.

The FAA confirmed shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 that the airline requested that departures be temporarily halted due to “technology issues.”

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Southwest was reporting 1,249 delayed flights, which represents approximately 30 percent of its schedule.

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” the airline said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

