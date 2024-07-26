Fair 79°

Four Arrested Following Drug Trafficking Investigation in Carroll County: State's Attorney

An extensive investigation into drug dealing in Carroll County led to the apprehension of four wanted suspects who have been indicted by a grand jury, the state's attorney's office announced.

(clockwise from top left) Christine Katheryn Harris, William Randy Tew, Melissa Dawn Smith, Randolph Eric Vassar

 Photo Credit: Carroll County State's Attorney
Zak Failla
Last week, the county's Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force (DTF) and local police agencies executed three search warrants at local residences in Carroll and Baltimore counties, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

Those charged: 

  • Christine Katheryn Harris, 49, of Taneytown;
  • William Randy Tew, 42, of Taneytown;
  • Melissa Dawn Smith, 41, of Reisterstown;
  • Randolph Eric Vassar, 55, of Owings Mills.

All four were charged with drug distribution offenses.

According to investigators, during the search and seizures, they recovered fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and Suboxone strips.

They also seized "a large quantity" of cash, a handgun, and multiple vehicles.

All four were arrested, but according to the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, "over the state's objection, all four were released from custody on unsecured personal bonds." 

The investigation into the drug operation is ongoing. Prosecutors say that additional arrests are expected.

