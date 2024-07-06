Firebug Burned Down Former Meadow View Swim Club Buildings In Westminster, Fire Marshal Says

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 6, crews were called to the 3600 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster, where the owners reported a fire involving two separate vacant wood-framed structures on the property.

According to fire officials, the property was known as the former Meadow View Swim Club, and it was later determined by investigators that the blaze was intentionally set.

"They concluded an unknown person(s) trespassed onto the property and intentionally ignited both vacant structures on fire," they said.

It took a team of more than four dozen firefighters from the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company upwards of an hour to get the flames under control.

The fires remain under investigation.

