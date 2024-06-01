Hampstead resident Geoffrey Brittingham has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a construction zone crash that also left his 7-year-old son injured.

Police say that Brittingham was traveling north on Emory Road at Cedarhurst Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 30 in Finksburg.

Investigators believe he failed to stop for a closed construction zone at the North Branch Patapsco River bridge replacement project and struck the back of a 2014 Volvo Excavator and a nearby Mack dump truck.

Brittingham was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His child, who was a passenger in the Ford Explorer, was taken by paramedics to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

At the time of the crash the construction zone was inactive, police noted. No other injuries were reported. It remains under investigation.

