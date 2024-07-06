Fatal Fourth Of July Shooting Stemmed From Road Rage: Carroll County Sheriff (Updated)

Road rage is believed to be the cause of a shooting that was reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 in the area of Bear Run Road near Runnymede Road, according to officials.

Investigators say that the deadly encounter began as a road rage incident between a pick-up truck and sedan on Route 40.

The drivers continued to follow each other before stopping at the intersection, at which point they got out and began fighting, while a third vehicle arrived at the scene.

During the subsequent altercation, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that a handgun was introduced, and multiple shots were fired, with three people struck.

A 36-year-old Westminster man was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were shot and taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and a 33-year-old woman suffered injuries during the incident, but was not struck by a bullet.

None of the passengers in any of the vehicles, including an 18 month old who was transported to the hospital as a precaution, were injured during this incident.

The incident remains under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

