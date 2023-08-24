Doorbell Camera Alert Helps Pair Escape Sykesville House Fire (Video)

First responders were called shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to the 5400 block of Mineral Hill Road in Eldersburg, when a fire broke out on the porch of an area home.

According to a spokesperson for the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, two people were in the house watching TV when a doorbell camera sent them an alert, prompting them to find the fire in the back of the house.

They were able to get out safely after getting the alert and called the department.

Crews from the department and Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS personnel worked for approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control, though the home sustained extensive damage.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Carroll Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation on Wednesday night.

Officials said that the homeowners are now being assisted by family and the American Red Cross after being displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

