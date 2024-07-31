Dogs, Cats, Ducks Rescued From Burning Carroll County Home: Fire Marshal

At around 4:30 p.m. on July 30, first responders from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department were called to a residence on Railroad Avenue, when a passerby reported seeing flames coming from the structure.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, firefighters rescued two dogs, two cats, and two ducks from the home, one of which had to be taken to a local vet facility by Carroll County Animal Control.

It took several dozen firefighters more than an hour to get the fire under control, though it caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation as of Wednesday, July 31.

Two residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.