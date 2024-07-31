Fair 84°

Dogs, Cats, Ducks Rescued From Burning Carroll County Home: Fire Marshal

Firefighters came to the aid of several family pets that found themselves in a perilous position when a Carroll County home went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

The aftermath of the fire in Carroll County

The aftermath of the fire in Carroll County

 Photo Credit: Sykesville-Freedom Distric Fire Department
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

At around 4:30 p.m. on July 30, first responders from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department were called to a residence on Railroad Avenue, when a passerby reported seeing flames coming from the structure. 

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, firefighters rescued two dogs, two cats, and two ducks from the home, one of which had to be taken to a local vet facility by Carroll County Animal Control.

It took several dozen firefighters more than an hour to get the fire under control, though it caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation as of Wednesday, July 31.

Two residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

