Concerns Growing For Vulnerable Brothers Reported Missing In Maryland

An alert was issued on Sunday by Maryland State Police regarding two children suffering from cognitive impairments who have been reported missing.

Brothers Henry Maccrone, 14, and Theodore "Teddy" Maccrone, 13, were last seen in the 1400 block of Ridge Road in Westminster late on Sept. 7, according to concerned officials.

They were reported missing the day after their disappearance.

According to the department, both suffer from autism and other cognitive impairments and may be on bicycles.

Henry's bike was described as being a pink and blue mountain bike, while Teddy's is a fluorescent green and blue mountain bike.

Teddy as described as being 5-foot-3 weighing 95 pounds with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes. His brother is 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators cautioned that Henry may potentially react violently to strangers.

The search for the two boys is actively ongoing. Troopers are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the children.

Anyone who spots them has been advised not to approach them and to call the State Police Westminster barrack or 911.

