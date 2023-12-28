BlandJet Recalling 4.8M Portable Blenders Nationwide For Fire, Laceration Hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that a total of around 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders that can overheat or catch fire.

If the blender were to get too hot, the blender blades can break off, creating the hazard.

The recall includes blenders sold in a variety of colors and designs, federal authorities noted

Recalled items have the serial numbers printed on the bottom of the base along with “blendjet2” and “The Original Portable Blender.”

The blenders are approximately 9.5 inches in height and 3 inches wide, weigh an estimated 1.5 pounds.

Units where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201-5542 and are subject to the recall must be identified through the use of the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool online.

To date, there have bee 329 reports of blades breaking while in use, 49 complaints of minor burns, and 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damages topping $150,000.

The blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide between October 2020 and November 2023 for between $50 and $75.

Consumers with the recalled blenders have been instructed to stop using them and to contact BlendJet for a free replacement base by taking a few simple steps.

According to CPSC, for a recall one needs to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces.

Then upload or email a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet here or at safety@blandjet.com to get the replacement.

