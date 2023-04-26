Black & Decker Recalling 2.2M Hammers Due To Impact Injury Hazard

Stanley Black & Decker announced a recall of 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers whose heads can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

According to CPSC, the DeWALT sledgehammers are yellow and black;

the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black;

and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black.

The recalled sledgehammers weigh between two and 12 pounds and range between 14 inches and 36 inches in length.

Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers on the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are on the hammer head, while Stanley products have the sticker on the label.

A list of model numbers and descriptions of the tools subject to recall can be seen above.

To date, there have been 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries to users’ face and head.

Recalled sledgehammers were sold nationwide at Home Depot, ACE Hardware, and other similar stores. They were also sold online at Amazon and other retailers between November 2013 and November 2022.

Anyone in possession of one of the recalled products has been advised to stop using the tool immediately and contact Stanley Black & Decker for a full refund.

