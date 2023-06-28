Air Quality To Get Worse Before It Gets Better In Maryland, Forecasters Say

Maryland is under an "Air Quality Alert" on Wednesday, June 28, and health officials are advising that some wear masks if they have to head outside to protect themselves.

According to officials, the shift in wind is expected to push smoke toward the DMV region through Thursday before it dissipates by Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, most of the state was in a "code orange," which means that those with underlying conditions who are most at risk, including the elderly, are advised to stay inside and to limit outdoor activity.

In the western part of Maryland, there was a "code red," that could be harmful to most people, especially young children and anyone with heart or lung conditions.

AccuWeather had the air quality in Maryland listed as "unhealthy," and advised that "health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity."

"This is a very complex situation that will need to be monitored very closely over the next several days," officials said.

Click here to check the air quality in your town.

