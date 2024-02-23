'Wolf In Sheep's Clothing' Sentenced For Raping Minor In Maryland: Sheriff

Jonathan Huffman, 38, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 50 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended, for sexually abusing a minor and second-degree rape, authorities announced.

At his sentencing, Judge Mark Chandlee described Huffman as "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

According to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, last year, the sheriff's office received a cyber tip about possible abuse, launching a joint investigation that included the Department of Social Services.

Officials say that it was later determined that Huffman had been abusing his victim over the course of many years, and threatened that if she blew the whistle about the abuse, "things would get worse."

When he is released, Huffman will be placed on five years of supervised probation, and the judge order that he register as a sex offender for the rest of his life wherever he lives, works, or studies.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.